Father Pfleger, faith leaders call for boycott of Target after company scales back DEI initiatives

Chicago Father Michael Pfleger is among faith leaders calling for a consumer boycott of Target after the company scaled back its DEI initiatives.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Father Michael Pfleger is among several faith leaders across the country calling on consumers to boycott Target.

The boycott is in response to Target and other retailers scaling back their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Father Pfleger said he and other activists in Chicago want to send a clear message to Target. He said ending diversity, equity and inclusion programs is a slap in the face to many consumers, and he wants the community to fight against it.

"They respond to one thing, dollars," Father Pfleger said. "So, many of us around the country said, 'Let's flex our dollar power,' because that is the only thing they listen to."

The protest comes after Target and other retailers scaled back or ended their DEI programs, just a few days after President Donald Trump took the oath of office.

"This week, I will also end the government policy of trying to social engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life," Trump said at the time. "We will forge a society that is color-blind and merit-based."

Trump signed a historic executive order to dismantle DEI programs within the federal government, and since then, more retailers seem to be following suit.

"And so, you're going to surrender to this bullying tactic of Trump rather than the consumer base that's shopping in your stores?" Pfleger said. "They're the ones putting money in the store."

Father Pfleger handed out signs to his congregation members at Saint Sabina and people in the community, urging them to stay away from target. And he's not alone.

Other religious leaders across the country are boycotting target as well. ABC7 spoke with some consumer in Chicago who support DEI and the new act of protest.

'If it requires boycotting for the message to be heard, so be it," consumer Cathy Coignarg.

Other shoppers told ABC7 they completely disagree.

"I think it's kind of ridiculous how people are boycotting all sorts of stores now," consumer Matt Thompson said. "It's a store to me, and it's not going to be a store I stop shopping at."

Consumer Victoria Watkins said she's being strategic in her boycott, in an effort to support Target's Black-owned brands.

"I go and I like to support brands, like Uncle Funky's Daughter, TGIN, which is a Chicago brand," Watkins said. "So, I am thoughtful about only getting those things, and I can find other stuff elsewhere."

Father Pfleger said that is something he can get behind.

"Just don't buy anything else in there," he said.

Pfleger said Target is just one of many brands that he and the community will be boycotting.

"If you keep rolling over with this disrespect, we're going to be coming for you," Pfleger said.

ABC7 has reached out to Target for a comment on the boycott and is still waiting to hear back.

Next Friday, faith leaders are planning a coordinated, large-scale protest at Target stores nationwide. They feel it's the only way to get the company's attention.

