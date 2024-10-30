How climate change could impact TCS New York City Marathons in the future

NEW YORK -- Runners and spectators for the TCS New York City Marathon are hoping for perfect weather -- but with the warming climate, that is getting harder to achieve.

There will be millions of spectators and tens of thousands of first-time runners braving the course, and a handful of elite athletes fighting for first place.

"We're looking for morning lows in the 30-40 degrees, hopefully not creeping up more than the mid 50s -- 52, 53 degrees seems to be that ideal temp," says Ben Delaney, NYRR Director of Training Programs and Operations.

But that crisp air so highly sought after by runners may not stick around for marathons of the future. As our climate changes, so too does the fall feel.

On average, New York City experiences a week and a half worth of above normal fall days than in 1970. And that has a serious effect on runners.

"If you're going to have the average go up - when you have that warm marathon a degree or two especially when you look at humidity, that's going to change how people sweat, how they evaporate sweat and then how they finish a race," said ABC News meteorologist Ginger Zee.

For runners who have spent months, if not years training, they have one goal: the finish line in Central Park. And a warmer than usual marathon day could hurt their chances of reaching it. Nobody wants that. So what can they do to prepare?

"Hat is always good, keeps the sun off your face. Keeps the sun off your face, off the top of your head," Delaney said. "Don't miss a hydration station...You need to get water every single time. Whether you're drinking it, putting it over your body... because you need to keep your body cool."

Sustainability and mitigating the harmful effects of climate change is a primary goal for marathon organizers, specifically the brand new Road Runners Team for Climate.

"It is just what it sounds like. It is a team that cares about the climate, but also loves to run," says Zee. "There are so many ways to bring attention to things, and I think that's what marathons are about. Yes they're about running, but if you're not one of the elite runners that's about to win this, it's about supporting something that is bigger than you."

Sustainable steps -- like raising funds to offset the marathon's carbon emissions, using solar generators to power tents, and taking the Staten Island Ferry to the starting line are all brand new initiatives organizers are taking with the goal of being net zero by 2040.

They hope these initiatives will allow millions of runners from around the world to race through all five boroughs for years to come.

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon takes place Sunday, November 3, drawing more than 50,000 runners and will be televised in the New York area live on WABC-TV Channel 7 beginning with pre-race coverage at 7:00 a.m.

