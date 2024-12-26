Teen actor Hudson Meek, who appeared in 'Baby Driver,' dies after falling from moving vehicle

Hudson Meek, the 16-year-old actor who appeared in "Baby Driver," died last week after falling from a moving vehicle in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, according to CNN affiliate WVTM.

The teen sustained blunt force trauma in the fall on December 19 and was admitted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where he died from his injuries on December 21, the Jefferson County Coroner's office told CNN affiliate WVTM.

"His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met," reads a post on his Instagram account.

The teen actor had various acting and voice over credits, most notably playing a younger version of Ansel Elgort's character Baby in 2017 movie "Baby Driver."

Hudson Meek attends the "A Different Man" Premiere during the 50th Deauville American Film Festival on September 09, 2024 in Deauville, France. Francois G. Durand/Getty Images

Meek's obituary described the teenager as a "reflective and thoughtful" avid traveler and fan of the outdoors.

"He loved snow-skiing and could easily navigate the hardest trails that no one else in the family would dare attempt," the obituary read. "One of his favorite places to be was at the lake, tubing and wakeboarding."

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is still investigating the circumstances surrounding Meek's death, WTVM reported. CNN has reached out to Vestavia Hills police for more information on the incident.

