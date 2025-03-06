Tentative 2026 Chicago Auto Show dates announced after 2025 event welcomes nearly 217K attendees

Check out the Overlanding exhibit at the Chicago Auto Show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The tentative dates for next year's Chicago Auto Show have already been announced.

Next year's Auto Show is expected to be Feb. 7-16, 2026 at McCormick Place.

The 2025 Auto Show welcomed nearly 217,000 attendees, organizers said.

It also set a new record of in-vehicle experiences, with more than 100,000 driving experiences recorded between the show's four indoor test tracks and outdoor test drive experiences, they said.

"The Chicago Auto Show is designed with consumers at the forefront, and the 2025 show was a true testament to our commitment to delivering a dynamic and engaging experience for every attendee that comes through the doors," Chicago Auto Show General Manager Jennifer Morand said in a news release Thursday. "From hands-on experiences to showcasing the most innovative advancements in the industry, the show is all about connecting people with the technology and vehicles that are shaping the future."