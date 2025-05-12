Serial CA road-rage driver allegedly attacks mother, daughter in Hawaii: Caught on video

A woman recounts the terrifying moment she says Nathaniel Radimak - a Tesla driver notorious for a series of road-rage attacks in SoCal - attacked her and her daughter in Hawaii.

HONOLULU -- New surveillance video is shedding light on the terrifying moment Nathaniel Radimak - a Tesla driver who became notorious for a series of road-rage attacks in Southern California - allegedly assaulted a mother and daughter in another road-rage incident in Hawaii.

Diane Ung says she was teaching her teenage daughter how to parallel park Wednesday when a Tesla came zooming by.

"Maybe 40, 50 down the street and almost clipped her," Ung recalled. "And then her big mouth, you know local people gonna yell out their window. She said, 'Slow down.'"

Surveillance video shows the Tesla driver make a U-turn. Ung said he then started yelling at her 18-year-old daughter whose baby was asleep in the car.

Ung said Radimak told her, "'What the F did you say to me? Say it back to me.'"

"Then he got closer to my daughter's window, reached in and punched her in her face," Ung said.

Nathaniel Radimak, the "Tesla road rage guy," has been arrested again in Hawaii in an incident similar to his charges across Southern California.

Footage appears to shows the man throw a punch at the driver as he stood next to the car.

Ung said she got out to defend her daughter.

She said Radimak told her, "'You better shut your (expletive) face,'" and threatened her.

Video then appears to show Radimak violently confront Ung.

"I had my coffee in my hand, my ice coffee from McDonald's, threw it at his car, and he came running across the street, struck me like a Superman punch right inside my face," Ung recalled. "I fell down to the ground, big gash in my head."

She said the driver then took off.

"And I'm just like, 'Go check on the baby. Don't worry about me. Go check on the baby,'" Ung said.

Radimak was arrested by Honolulu police the next day. He's been charged with unauthorized entry in a motor vehicle and two counts of assault.

Radimak was sentenced in 2023 to five years in prison after the road-rage attacks in Southern California but served less than a year due to prison overcrowding.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents several of his victims in Los Angeles, says this latest attack was inevitable.

"This is someone who apparently remains dangerous, who has not learned his lesson," she said.

Allred said Radimak could be extradited to California for violating parole.