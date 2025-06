Broadway in Chicago presents 'Kimberly Akimbo' at CIBC Theatre

The musical will be presented in Chicago from June 10 to the 22nd.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A big production just opened at the CIBC Theatre.

Broadway in Chicago presents "Kimberly Akibo." The musical is based on a play and has won five Tony Awards.

The story centers around a 15-year-old girl, who's searching for happiness against all odds in New Jersey.

Laura Woyasz joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the production.

