Thousands participate in Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk at Montrose Harbor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Unified behind a meaningful mission, thousands of people walked together on Saturday morning at Montrose Harbor for a cause that has impacted so many of us.

"I think it helps to know that you're not alone. Losing someone to suicide is an extremely unique loss, and everybody here has a different story," said American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Board Member Sean Connolly.

Saturday morning marked the return of Out of the Darkness Chicagoland, the nation's largest suicide prevention walk.

The walk is sponsored by the Illinois chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"Knowing that there's many other people walking this with you, being able to openly discuss mental health, suicide risk factors, and discuss real tangible strategies to prevent it really makes you feel a lot better," Connolly said.

Saturday morning's walk in Chicago is one of hundreds that take place across the country.

Organizers say Out of the Darkness gives participants the courage and support they need to open up about their connection to suicide while also providing mental health services and education.

"The stigma associated with suicide loss, people don't want to say the words, right?" said Opokua Osei-Yeboh.

Opokua Osei-Yeboh's 20-year-old son, Jared, died by suicide in 2022 just days shy of his 21st birthday.

She says she strives to serve as a voice for the voiceless.

"We can be the voice for suicide prevention. 988. Let's support people. Let's reach out. Let's share our stories," Osei-Yeboh said.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling showed his support and shared a message for officers.

"Knowing this type of situation affects us all and we all have something in common here, we all have to work towards fighting against it," Snelling said.

A "Why We Walk" wall was on display Saturday morning, remembering the countless loved ones who have died by suicide.

"I lost my husband five years ago to suicide. I just needed a community to support me, and I found it," said Kerry Conroy-Jerger of Portage Park.

Conroy-Jerger was there with her family.

She says the love she feels from this tight community helps give her the boost she needs to keep speaking up about suicide loss and prevention.

"I feel love like there's arms around me," Conroy-Jerger said. "You shouldn't feel alone. There's a million people out there to support and help you."

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .