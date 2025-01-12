Tickets on sale now for Chicago Theatre Week 2025

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tickets are now on sale for Chicago Theatre Week.

The annual tradition allows visitors and residents to access value-priced tickets to dozens of shows.

This year, Chicago Theatre Week is February 6 through 16. For the third consecutive year, HotTix.org will host Chicago Theatre Week Continued from February 17 to 23.

"Chicago Theatre Week is a time for exploration and discovery," said Marissa Lynn Jones, executive director of the League of Chicago Theatres. "It is a pleasure to bring new audiences to our treasured stages that bring talent from across the globe. Chicago is the home of the best theatre artists in the world with stories for all ages and experiences."

The value-priced CTW tickets will be $30, $15, or less. You can purchase your tickets at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

This year, there are nearly 100 participating productions, including:

Sondra Radvanovsky in Concert - Lyric Opera

Singin' In the Rain in Concert - Lyric Opera

A Raisin in the Sun - Court Theatre

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical - Drury Lane

Avaaz - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

The Heart Sellers - Northlight Theatre

Fool for Love - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

A Midsummer Night's Dream - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Betrayal - Goodman Theatre

Winter Series - Hubbard Street at Harris Theater for Music and Dance

Fat Ham - Goodman Theatre and Definition Theatre

Waitress - Paramount Theatre

Salonen Conducts Bluebeard's Castle - Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Kitty James and Destiny's Trail to Oregon - The Factory Theatre

A Lie of the Mind - Raven Theatre

MFA Collaboration: Wink - Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts

Native Gardens - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Marriott Theatre Lincolnshire

Teatro Zin Zanni

Complexions Contemporary Ballet at Auditorium Theatre

Whirled News Tonight - iO Theater

The Infinite Wrench - The Neo-Futurists

Mr. Parker - Open Space Arts

Lobby Hero - Shattered Globe Theatre

The Devil's is in the Detours - The Second City

Fun Home - Porchlight Music Theatre

The Cave - A Red Orchid Theatre

The Mannequins' Ball - Trap Door Theatre