Tickets on sale now for Chicago Theatre Week 2025

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tickets are now on sale for Chicago Theatre Week.
The annual tradition allows visitors and residents to access value-priced tickets to dozens of shows.
This year, Chicago Theatre Week is February 6 through 16. For the third consecutive year, HotTix.org will host Chicago Theatre Week Continued from February 17 to 23.
"Chicago Theatre Week is a time for exploration and discovery," said Marissa Lynn Jones, executive director of the League of Chicago Theatres. "It is a pleasure to bring new audiences to our treasured stages that bring talent from across the globe. Chicago is the home of the best theatre artists in the world with stories for all ages and experiences."
The value-priced CTW tickets will be $30, $15, or less. You can purchase your tickets at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.
This year, there are nearly 100 participating productions, including:
Sondra Radvanovsky in Concert - Lyric Opera
Singin' In the Rain in Concert - Lyric Opera
A Raisin in the Sun - Court Theatre
Beautiful - The Carole King Musical - Drury Lane
Avaaz - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Heart Sellers - Northlight Theatre
Fool for Love - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
A Midsummer Night's Dream - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Betrayal - Goodman Theatre
Winter Series - Hubbard Street at Harris Theater for Music and Dance
Fat Ham - Goodman Theatre and Definition Theatre
Waitress - Paramount Theatre
Salonen Conducts Bluebeard's Castle - Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Kitty James and Destiny's Trail to Oregon - The Factory Theatre
A Lie of the Mind - Raven Theatre
MFA Collaboration: Wink - Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts
Native Gardens - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Marriott Theatre Lincolnshire
Teatro Zin Zanni
Complexions Contemporary Ballet at Auditorium Theatre
Whirled News Tonight - iO Theater
The Infinite Wrench - The Neo-Futurists
Mr. Parker - Open Space Arts
Lobby Hero - Shattered Globe Theatre
The Devil's is in the Detours - The Second City
Fun Home - Porchlight Music Theatre
The Cave - A Red Orchid Theatre
The Mannequins' Ball - Trap Door Theatre