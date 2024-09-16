Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard 'under attack,' attorney says of criticism

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is responding, through a statement by her attorney, to village trustees who have accused her of financial mismanagement.

"She is under attack by a corrupt board of trustees that believes that they can subvert the will of the people," attorney Beau Brindley said.

Last week, the Dolton trustees met without Mayor Henyard.

During the meeting, they took sweeping action to limit spending, grant business licenses and approve a new firefighters contract.

While Henyard was not present, she was still the target of scathing public comment.

She is under federal investigation for financial expenditures.

Henyard posted a statement online, calling the efforts against her a "smear campaign."