Chicago man charged in shooting deaths of 2 students outside high school in Loop appears in court

Tommie Coleman, charged in the shooting deaths of Robert Boston and Monterio Williams near Chicago Innovations High School in the Loop, was in court.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man accused of killing two students right outside their high school in the Loop last year was in court Saturday.

The suspect, Tommie Coleman, was arrested last week. He now faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said Coleman was involved in the deadly shooting of two boys, ages 16 and 17, last January.

The teens, Robert Boston and Monterio Williams, were students at Innovations High School in The Loop.

Coleman was ordered to be held in custody until his trial.