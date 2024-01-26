2 teens critically injured in Loop shooting, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenagers were shot and critically injured Friday afternoon in the Loop, Chicago fire officials said.

The incident took place just before 1 p.m. near Washington Street and Wabash Avenue.

CFD said the teen boys were critically injured.

They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

First responders could be seen performing CPR at one point.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, who was involved or if anyone was in custody.

There was a large police presence under the L tracks.

