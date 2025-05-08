Tommy Bartlett Show in Wisconsin Dells sold to Ripley's Believe It or Not!

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wisc. (WLS) -- A piece of property visited by tens of thousands in Wisconsin Dells has been sold.

The land where the "Tommy Bartlett Water Ski Show" sits has been sold to "Ripley's Believe It or Not!"

The sale includes the science center known as the "Exploratory".

The Tommy Bartlett Show began in 1952 but shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's believed at least the exploratory will reopen under its new ownership.

No further information about the deal was immediately available.