'Purpose,' show that launched at Steppenwolf, wins 2 major Tony awards: 'It's all for Chicago'

It's Tony time in New York, and the awards for the best on Broadway are presented this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A play that launched in Chicago at Steppenwolf Theatre won two major Tony awards.

Actor and Artistic Director Glenn Davis talked about how "Purpose" made Broadway dreams come true.

"I knew we had an amazing play; I knew it even back in Chicago when you saw it, and the response in New York has been astounding," Davis said. "We just wanted to make something beautiful for Chicago audiences. I think we did that; New York came calling. Now, here we are the day after winning Tony for best play."

"I want to just thank the city of Chicago honestly who made this show what it was with their enthusiasm," playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins said.

Davis said he feels great about what they created.

"Being a part of this journey with this famed theatre company, where I got my start and now call home, I was a Black kid from the South Side of Chicago, grew up in Chatham, grandparents hugely influential in my life." Davis said. "When I said I wanted to be a theater artist, they did everything they could to prepare and encourage me."

He said it's meaningful to honor Steppenwolf in this way.

"To be doing this in this moment, particularly with artists of color, is hugely monumental and a profound joy for me, personally, with everyone who's been along for this journey," Davis said. "These things have all come together in perfect harmony to create something beautiful; it's all for Chicago."

Davis said Chicago was "right next" to him.

"Right behind me, we feel like we did something right, couldn't be more proud to be a Chicagoan and bring this Tony back home to Chicago," he said.

"Purpose" is said to be inspired by Jesse Jackson's family.

Ticket sales went through the roof right after the play won the Tony; the drama is now extended through the summer on Broadway.

