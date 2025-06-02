Several shows that earned 2025 Tony nominations first spent time on Chicago stages

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Tony time in New York, and the awards for the best on Broadway are presented this weekend.

A lot of those shows and performers spent time on Chicago stages first.

"Death Becomes Her" has 10 nominations, including best musical. The show had its world premiere at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

"I'm so thrilled to bring this show in particular to Chicago and experience it with them," Tony nominee Megan Hilty said. "We get to try this piece out in such a beautiful city that is so welcoming."

Steppenwolf's "Purpose" has six nominations, after opening in Chicago, before moving to Broadway.

It's up for best play, and five cast members are nominees.

"We uphold the Steppenwolf brand and Chicago theater wherever we go," said Glenn Davis, a Tony Nominee and Steppenwolf co-artistic director. "When we do something like we're doing now, it's immensely meaningful to so many people. We feel like it all points back to our Chicago roots."

Nominee Jon Michael Hill said he didn't even want to think about being nominated, with people like Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal on Broadway. Now, they've been shut out.

"You know, I love both those actors. I look up to them, and I'm honored to be nominated with the folks that I am. I look forward to meeting all the other nominees this year," he said.

James Monroe Iglehart is up for Best Actor in a Musical.

"A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical" played at the Cadillac Palace.

"This is the place where he (Louis Armstrong) actually found himself. When he came to Chicago was where he became Louis Armstrong. This is where he solidified himself as one of the greats of jazz. So, the fact that we get to come to this city is nothing but an honor, so thank you," Iglehart said.

"BOOP! The Musical" had its world premiere in Chicago. Now, Jasmine Amy Rogers is a Tony Nominee for her first Broadway show.

"This is always what I dreamed I would do. And, now that it's happening, I'm in awe," Rogers said.

Justina Machado was nominated for the musical "Real Women Have Curves." She grew up in Humboldt Park.

And Bob Odenkirk, raised in Naperville, is nominated for his role in "Glengarry Glen Ross." The play was written by Chicago's David Mamet.

The Tony Awards are presented this Sunday.