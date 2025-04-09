Trader Joe's mini canvas totes return in cheerful Easter pastels

Trader Joe's is out with a new line of mini canvas tote bags, and some are already sold out.

Trader Joe's is out with a new line of mini canvas tote bags, and some are already sold out.

Trader Joe's is out with a new line of mini canvas tote bags, and some are already sold out.

Trader Joe's is out with a new line of mini canvas tote bags, and some are already sold out.

Trader Joe's beloved mini canvas tote bags are making a comeback -- this time in festive, Easter-inspired pastels to ring in spring.

The company confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday that mini canvas totes will roll out in stores nationwide this week, though availability may vary by location.

"The exact date they will be available in each neighborhood Trader Joe's will vary," the statement read. "The price will be $2.99. The colors will include pastel shades of Blue, Pink, Purple, and Green."

Trader Joe's also noted that the totes are a limited-time product and encouraged customers to ask a crew member in-store for availability updates.

Trader Joe's is out with a new line of mini canvas tote bags, and some are already sold out.

On its website, the brand shared its excitement about the return, crediting last year's enthusiastic response as the inspiration for this year's pastel refresh.

"Sized at about 13 inches long, 11 inches tall, and 6 inches wide, our Mini Pastel Canvas Tote Bags are ideal for smaller shopping trips -- the kind where you're just picking up something for lunch, or grabbing those items you forgot the first time around," the company described on its website. "Outside of shopping, they're also excellent for packing up a little springtime picnic, bringing brunch supplies over to a friend's house, or even just carrying your books and tech around school or work."

The company says the pastel mini totes also make perfect gift bags or Easter baskets, especially for fans who love collecting their signature tote bags.

In March 2024, Trader Joe's mini totes became so popular that viral TikTok videos showed long lines and shopping frenzies at stores where employees often had to limit how many bags each customer could buy.