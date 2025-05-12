Trailblazing director Ron OJ Parson talks 'Hymn' at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

'When I read the play, thought, OK, this is me,' he said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ron OJ Parson is best known for his trailblazing career of bringing stories of the Black experience to local stages.

The acclaimed director is talking about "Hymn," his latest play now running at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. It's getting rave reviews and audience ovations.

Half-brothers meet for the first time in middle-age, and discover what it takes to share their lives.

"You don't see two Black men in their 50s together onstage a lot; so, when I read the play, thought, OK, this is me," Parson said. "It's about how we need to be a family and love one another, even more now than ever."

He said the title of the play came from church.

"We all came up in the church, most of us, and we sung hymns," Parson said. "For me and the guys, it was a spiritual thing; we're singing our own hymns."

Music is used to drive the story.

"We got hip-hop. We got rhythm and blues, jazz, Cameo and Will Smith 'Gettin' Jiggy Wit It.' From the moment you walk in the theater, you're hearing music of the period, and the five decades of these guys' lives," Parson said. "The music, the artistry of these two great actors, the welcoming of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, I just think it's opening up a new avenue for a universal community appeal to a lot of different people who will experience something new and fresh."

Parson has worked all over the country.

"Chicago is the greatest theater city in the world. No mistake, I've directed all over the country and Canada, and there's nothing like doing it in Chicago," Parson said. "All these theaters we have: Storefronts, big ones, little ones, it's a training ground for the actors, wherever they go. Because, when they start here, when they do things here, no matter what type of career they have, they're going to remember Chicago."

"Hymn" is at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier through May 25.