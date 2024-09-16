Trial to begin Monday for man charged in fatal shooting of Bradley police sergeant

The trial of Darius Sullivan, charged in the shooting death of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, begins Monday with jury selection.

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial for one of the suspects charged in the 2021 death of a Kankakee County police sergeant

Darius Sullivan is charged with first degree murder for allegedly shooting Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and injuring her partner Tyler Bailey.

Sullivan's girlfriend is charged separately in the case.

In December 2021, Sergeant Rittmanic and her partner responded to a call of dogs barking in an unattended car in the parking lot at the Comfort Inn off of Route 50, the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office said.

They went to the hotel room where the car's owner was staying when police say the people inside the room began attacking the two officers and shooting them. Rittmanic, 49, was killed and her partner, Bailey, was badly hurt.