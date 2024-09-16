WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Trial to begin Monday for man charged in fatal shooting of Bradley police sergeant

2021 hotel shooting killed Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and injured her partner Tyler Bailey.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, September 16, 2024 10:26AM
Murder trial in shooting of Bradley police sergeant to begin Monday
The trial of Darius Sullivan, charged in the shooting death of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, begins Monday with jury selection.

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial for one of the suspects charged in the 2021 death of a Kankakee County police sergeant

Darius Sullivan is charged with first degree murder for allegedly shooting Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and injuring her partner Tyler Bailey.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Sullivan's girlfriend is charged separately in the case.

RELATED: Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic remembered as 'wonder woman' year after killed in line of duty

In December 2021, Sergeant Rittmanic and her partner responded to a call of dogs barking in an unattended car in the parking lot at the Comfort Inn off of Route 50, the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office said.

They went to the hotel room where the car's owner was staying when police say the people inside the room began attacking the two officers and shooting them. Rittmanic, 49, was killed and her partner, Bailey, was badly hurt.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW