Shooting in Bradley, IL leaves 1 officer critical, 1 dead, Kankakee County sheriff says

BRADLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two police officers were shot while responding to a call at a hotel in Kankakee County Wednesday night, law enforcement officials said. One later diedBradley police officers responded just after 9:40 p.m. to a Comfort Inn in the 1500-block of North State Highway 50 for a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot, the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office said.The officers found the vehicle and a room inside the hotel where the vehicle's possible owner was staying. When talking to the occupants of the hotel room, those individuals attacked the officers, shooting them, the sheriff's office said.Two officers were taken to nearby hospitals, where one died and the other is in critical condition and currently undergoing surgery, police said.Their identities have not yet been publicly released.A SWAT team was later called to the scene.The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating Darius D. Sullivan, 25, or with any information about the incident.Call the Illinois State Police Hotline at 815-698-2315. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling that number or CrimeStoppers at (815) 93-CRIME.Sullivan should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted, police said.An arrest warrant has been issued for Sullivan, and police are also looking for another person of interest in the case."Please keep the officers, their families and the Bradley Police Department in your thoughts and prayers," the sheriff's office said.The incident appeared to have been isolated, and police believe there is no further threat to the community.A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Sullivan's arrest.Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis released a statement on the incident on Facebook, saying: