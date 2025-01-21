Trump signs executive order ending birthright citizenship, other immigration actions

Dignitaries from across Washington and around the world gathered into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to watch power transfer peacefully from Democratic former President Joe Biden to his Republican successor, Donald Trump.

Among executive orders signed by President Donald Trump at the Oval Office on Inauguration Day is one ending birthright citizenship.

Such a move, though, is expected to face significant legal hurdles.

Under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, any person born within the territory of the U.S. is a U.S. citizen.

When a reporter pointed out that that order will likely be challenged, Trump said, "You could be right."

"We have good grounds," he added.

MORE: Trump plans executive actions on economy, immigration, eliminating federal DEI

On a call with reporters Monday morning, incoming White House officials previewed a series of executive orders and other actions the new Trump administration planned to take relating to the border and immigration.

"We will protect the American people against invasion," one of the incoming officials said. "This is about national security. This is about public safety. And this is about the victims of some of the most violent, abusive criminals we've seen enter our country in our lifetime. And it ends today."

Among the executive actions outlined, the incoming officials said Trump would declare a national emergency at the border and clarify the military's role in "protecting the territorial integrity of the United States."

The orders would reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy, end the practice of "Catch and Release," and complete the building of the wall at the southern border, officials said.

They would designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, end the ability for migrants caught between ports of entry to claim asylum, and suspend the resettlement of refugees for at least four months, they said.

Officials also said Trump would order "enhance vetting and screening" of migrants and direct agencies to provide recommendations for suspending entry for migrants from "countries of particular concern."

He would also create Homeland Security task forces to target undocumented gang members and criminals, and restore the death penalty when a law enforcement officer is murdered by an undocumented migrant, officials said.

While one of the incoming officials said the call was a "preview" of the "actions to be taken today," it was not clear from the call that all the orders would happen Monday. In addition, many of the plans would require help from international partners like Mexico and would almost certainly spark legal battles.

