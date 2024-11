Trustees vote to terminate Bensenville village manager Evan Summers

On Tuesday, trustees voted to terminate the now former village manager Evan Summers.

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The city of Bensenville is on the search for a new village manger.

But it's not clear why. During the meeting trustees said the board simply decided to go in a different direction.

The board of trustees appointed police Chief Dan Schulze to serve as interim village manager.

In a statement, a village spokesperson said they were grateful for Summers' service to the village.