Tucker leads Cubs against the Astros following 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (49-34, first in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (49-34, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-5, 4.47 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.88 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

Astros -157, Cubs +131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Houston Astros after Kyle Tucker had four hits against the Astros on Saturday.

Houston has a 31-14 record in home games and a 49-34 record overall. The Astros are 17-7 in games decided by one run.

Chicago has a 24-19 record in road games and a 49-34 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Astros with 17 home runs while slugging .471. Mauricio Dubon is 8 for 32 with four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Tucker has 17 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 52 RBI for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 10 for 44 with five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .255 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs: 4-6, .274 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.