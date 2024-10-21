Turpin case: CA foster parents of several kids from 'house of horrors' sentenced in abuse case

Three foster parents in Perris have been sentenced after they pleaded guilty to abusing children, including several Turpin siblings who were previously tortured by their parents.

Perris foster family sentenced in abuse case involving Turpin children Three foster parents in Perris have been sentenced after they pleaded guilty to abusing children, including several Turpin siblings who were previously tortured by their parents.

Perris foster family sentenced in abuse case involving Turpin children Three foster parents in Perris have been sentenced after they pleaded guilty to abusing children, including several Turpin siblings who were previously tortured by their parents.

Perris foster family sentenced in abuse case involving Turpin children Three foster parents in Perris have been sentenced after they pleaded guilty to abusing children, including several Turpin siblings who were previously tortured by their parents.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Three foster parents in Perris, California have been sentenced after they pleaded guilty to several child abuse charges involving nine children, including several of the Turpin siblings.

Marcelino Olguin was sentenced to seven years in state prison on Friday. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14, one count of child endangerment and one count of false imprisonment.

Olguin's wife, Rosa, and daughter, Lennys, both pleaded guilty to child endangerment and false imprisonment charges. They were sentenced to four years of probation.

Three foster parents in Perris pleaded guilty to abusing children, including several Turpin siblings who were previously were tortured by their parents.

Riverside County, California District Attorney Mike Hestrin issued the following statement after the sentencing:

"Today's sentencing marks a significant step in delivering justice to the victims who endured unimaginable abuse. These children were placed in a position of vulnerability after surviving intense trauma, only to be further exploited by someone who was entrusted with their care. We are committed to holding accountable those who prey on innocent children. Our office remains steadfast in pursuing justice for all victims of abuse and ensuring that those who violate the trust placed in them are held accountable."

The story of the 13 Turpin siblings gained international attention in January 2018, when their parents David and Louise Turpin were arrested, suspected of torturing the children, depriving them of food and chaining them to their beds.

The Turpin parents later pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts and were sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison. While many of the adult Turpin siblings were free to then live on their own, the minor children were placed in the foster care system.

In April 2018, five of the Turpin children were placed under the foster care of the Olguin family.

The Riverside County sheriff's department began investigating the Olguins in early 2021. According to an arrest warrant, there were a total of nine victims; five of whom are believed to be Turpin siblings.

According to the warrant, the Olguins were aware of the "egregious, life-long severe abuses the biological parents inflicted on" them and forced the siblings to participate in a "circle confession talk."

Investigators said the Turpin children were confined to their rooms, with several of the doors equipped with door chimes to alert the Olguins when the children entered or exited.

Marcelino Olguin was accused of sexually touching the children in excess of 50 times, and told them they were "sexy, recommended they not wear undershirts... and forced kissed them and pulled a minor on top of him."