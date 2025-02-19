Chicago aviation students learn of Tuskegee Airmen's contributions to profession, US

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Tuskegee Airmen were remembered and celebrated Tuesday in Chicago.

The airmen played a pivotal role in World War II as America's first Black air squadron.

And their contributions are now helping to pave the way for future aviators.

There was a history lesson for future airline mechanics Tuesday, as the Chicago Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, the second generation of the legendary aviation pioneers, shared their stories of breaking into the industry.

Victor Croswell helped organize Tuskegee Airmen Day at the Aviation Institute of Maintenance.

"Without those guys, I would not be here," Croswell said.

He said now, more than ever, it's important to honor the legacy of America's first Black military airmen, who fought for their country during World War II, while facing racism.

"We need to know our history, number one, and these guys were brilliant, what they did, and protecting this country," Croswell said.

It's a source of inspiration to those seeking careers in the aviation industry.

"It's our story; it's history. It's how we learn. It's how we can grow from it," student Corey Mcelwee said.

"These men did something great for our country during World War II, and it's important to highlight what they did, and not only for our country, but for what they've done for the industry," student Alejandro de la Cruz said.

Over the past 30 years, Croswell has personally provided nearly 300 airplane rides to underserved youth. He did so in a plane he's now donating to the Aviation Institute of Maintenance.

It's Croswell's way of giving back, and honoring those who paved the way for him.

"A lot of them, when they passed the baton to a person like myself, I'll never forget their story," Croswell said.