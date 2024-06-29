Chicago-area Tuskegee Next organization helps future pilots take flight

Chicago area non-profit Tuskegee Next is helping future pilots take flight with a career in aviation.

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago area non-profit is helping the next generation of aviators take flight. Tuskegee Next is dedicated to helping under-represented youth pursue careers in aviation.

Honoring the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, the organization hopes young dreamers literally reach for the sky. Students gain exposure to all careers in the aerospace industry through the organization's STEM program. At the end of the eight-week flight training school, students have the opportunity to obtain their pilot's license. Scholarships, tuition assistance, internships (paid and unpaid) and career assistance are also available.

To celebrate the next graduating class, Tuskegee Next will host their the 7th Annual Red Tail Ball on August 10, 2024, at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago. Come celebrate the legacy of the U.S. military's "Top Gun" Program and support underrepresented youth pursuing aviation careers. The money raised will fund scholarships for future applicants.

You can sign up for the next eight-week training program at www.tuskegeenext.org