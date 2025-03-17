Tutor charged for sexually abusing teen student at Downers Grove South HS, officials say

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A tutor has been charged for sexually assualting a teen student in the west suburbs.

Christina Formella, 30, is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old student in December 2023.

A report was made when the victim's mother found inappropriate text messages. The teen and his mother reported the abuse on March 15, 2025.

She was arrested the next day during a traffic stop.

Formella, who is also a volunteer soccer coach at Downers Grove South High School, allegedly sexually assaulted the boy in a classroom during a tutoring session.

Formella has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to Principal Arwen Lyp.

Lyp added that Formella was a teacher for the special services department since the 2020-2021 school year. She was a volunteer soccer coach starting in the fall of 2020, and has been on the coaching staff for both girls and boys soccer since August 2021.

"We are devastated, and our community is reeling. An adult has been charged with the most serious of violations, and trust has been broken. Our team is here to support students who are impacted by this terrible news," Lyp said.

"We encourage anyone who needs to share concerns about safety with us. You can do so anonymously at any time at Safe2Help Illinois, by contacting your student's school counselor, or by contacting me directly."

The teacher was charged with with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of criminal sexual assault, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

She was released with the condition to not go to Downers Grove South High School and she must not have contact with anyone under the age of eighteen.

Her next court hearing is April 14.