2 troopers dismissed from NC Highway Patrol months after Tyron Mason deadly crash investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Two North Carolina State troopers have been dismissed from their duties following an investigation into the deadly 2024 crash that killed Tyrone Mason.

The highway patrol said Sgt Matthew L. Morrison and Trooper Garrett L. Macario were dismissed from the department on June 16. The two troopers have been on paid administrative leave since January.

Tyrone Mason died in the crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh in October.

Mason's family attorney released a statement following the announcement:

"While it is important for us to be clear-eyed in recognizing that firing Trooper Macario and Sgt. Morrison is a clear step in the right direction. We must also understand that it is only one step in a long journey towards justice for Ms. Mason, the rest of Tyrone's family, and the people of North Carolina.

Let's understand that Trooper Macario not only initiated the unsafe chase that led to Tyrone Mason's death, but that he also failed to render any aid, leaving an honest man to die on the side of the road, and then lied to try and cover it up. Let's remember that the Raleigh Police Department participated in that lie, telling a grieving mother that there was no pursuit even though they allegedly knew the truth.

This is one step in our journey towards justice."

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Macario's false and misleading information led to her office having to dismiss 180 cases. That's because of the doubt surrounding Macario's credibility as a witness in those cases.

Last month, body and dash camera video showed a highway patrol trooper being told by his supervisor not to tell police officers on the scene that he was trying to stop Mason before the crash.

"In dismissing Trooper Macario and Sgt Morrison from the agency, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has taken an important step in rebuilding trust with the community. The reputation of the State Highway Patrol for truth and integrity can only be preserved when dishonesty by law enforcement is not tolerated. I am grateful for the many members of the Patrol and its leadership which work daily to protect all of us. I believe this incident was not representative of the standard to which they hold themselves," Freeman said in a statement on Monday.

Two NC State Highway Patrol troopers are under investigation for what was said to Raleigh Police officers at a deadly crash scene on October 7, 2024.

Timeline

On Oct. 7, 2024, Raleigh police initially reported that a driver (Tyrone Mason) was speeding along Capital Boulevard and lost control.

Search warrants obtained by ABC11 News revealed that District Attorney Lorrin Freeman and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the traffic accident.

Investigators say state trooper Garret Macario attempted to stop Mason before the crash. According to documents, Macario's body cam at 2:32 a.m. showed him making a phone call to his supervisor, Sgt. Matthew Morrison. Morrison allegedly asked whether Macario had called in a vehicle chase over the radio, to which Macario said no.

North Carolina State Troopers Garrett Macario (left) and Matthew Morrison are on administrative leave.

Morrison then reportedly told Macario that the traffic accident was the Raleigh Police Department's problem and advised him not to disclose that he had attempted to stop Mason before the crash.

When Raleigh officers arrived, investigators allege that Macario was asked if he had tried to pull Mason over before the accident. Macario allegedly denied it and claimed he came upon the wreck and saw smoke and debris coming from the vehicle.

Wednesday, May 21: Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announces she will not be charging the troopers.

Freeman's statement about the decision in part says: "While their dishonesty violates the standards to which law enforcement officers must adhere, the District Attorney is not pursuing criminal charges as the evidence would not support a successful prosecution," the DA's office wrote. "The District Attorney has shared her concerns about their conduct with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, who has the authority to decide whether they will remain employed and will be sharing the findings of this investigation with the North Carolina Criminal Justice Training and Standards Division, which certifies law enforcement officers. District Attorney Freeman also has determined that her district will not prosecute cases in which the testimony of either of these officers is required to prove the underlying offense."

Full report and statement

Friday, May 23: Raleigh police release body and dash cam videos from the night of the accident.

May 29: Rally held for Tyrone Mason in downtown Raleigh. Attorneys for Mason family call on troopers to be fired. Well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump says NC State Highway Patrol is a 'cesspool of corruption.'