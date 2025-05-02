Uber riders wrongfully charged downtown Chicago congestion fee during late night hours

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People who have taken a late night Uber downtown Chicago this year might have been overcharged without knowing it.

Some riders could soon get refunds, the company said.

Uber said an internal error caused the company to wrongly charge riders the city's congestion fee after 10 p.m., when it's supposed to end.

The congestion pricing took affect in January and it is is supposed to run a $1.50 for rides between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

"These overcharges were remitted to the City," Uber said in a statement. "We are actively identifying all affected customers and will issue refunds accordingly."

There is no word yet on how many riders were affected.

No further information about the refunds was immediately available.