Rioters attack hotels used to house asylum seekers amid worst UK disorder in years

Angry demonstrators damaged property, burnt vehicles and clashed with police as tensions have been flaring in the wake of a stabbing attack in in the United Kingdom.

Rioters set fire and broke into hotels used to shelter asylum seekers in northern England on Sunday, as the country grapples with the worst social unrest it has seen in years.

The violence was triggered by the stabbing of three young girls in Southport, northwest England, earlier in the week. The far right has seized on and spread a wave of disinformation, including false claims the attacker was an immigrant, to mobilize anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant protests. Police say the suspect was born in Britain.

Footage geolocated by CNN shows protesters on Sunday vandalizing and setting ablaze two Holiday Inns in northern England: one in Tamworth, which had previously been criticized by a local politician for housing asylum seekers, and another in Rotherham.

In Tamworth, protesters threw projectiles, smashed windows, and started fires, injuring one police officer, according to local authorities. Meanwhile in Rotherham, protesters threw wooden planks, used fire extinguishers against officers, set fire to objects near the hotel, and smashed windows to gain entry to the building, police said.

The Rotherham hotel at the time was "full of terrified residents and staff," according to a statement by Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the weekend's violent protests, which saw at least 147 people arrested since Saturday night. Those involved in violence will face the full force of the law, he warned.

"People in this country have a right to be safe and yet, we've seen Muslim communities targeted, attacks on mosques, other minority communities singled out, Nazi salutes in the street, attacks on the police, wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric. So no, I won't shy away from calling it what it is: Far-right thuggery," Starmer said from Downing Street on Sunday.

Turning to the violent scenes in Rotherham, Starmer described "marauding gangs intent on law-breaking" and emphasized that violent rioters do not "represent our country."

The UK's policing minister has said that there will be a "nick them quick" approach to far-right rioters who have caused unrest, but added there was no need to bring in the army.

In comments to the BBC, Dame Diana Johnson stressed that the plan was to carry out swift arrests and charges in order to take rioters off the street as quickly as possible and act as a deterrent to prevent further unrest.

The violent unrest is the worst seen since the riots of 2011 and provides a huge challenge to the Labour government of Keir Starmer just weeks after it won power.

There have been discussions to bring in the army to assist police, but currently "there is no need to bring in the army," Johnson said. "The police have made it very clear that they have all the resources they need at the moment. There's mutual aid, as I've just described, and they have the powers that they need."

On Sunday, the UK's Home Office announced that mosques in the United Kingdom would be offered "greater protection with new emergency security" in light of recent attacks.

Under the new arrangements, "the police, local authorities and mosques can ask for rapid security to be deployed, protecting communities and allowing for a return to worship as quickly as possible," the Home Office said.

"Nobody should make any excuses for the shameful actions of the hooligans, thugs and extremist groups who have been attacking police officers, looting local shops or attacking people based on the color of their skin," Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said.

Joe Mulhall, Director of Research at Hope Not Hate - a charity which campaigns against racism and fascism - has warned that the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has become a central space for the spreading of dangerous disinformation and the promotion of the protests.

Speaking to CNN, Mulhall said: "This wave of riots and racist attacks is not centrally organised but rather has emerged out of decentralised far-right networks, many of which operate on X.

"A number of the most important figures spreading disinformation and exacerbating tensions, most notably Stephen Lennon (a.k.a. Tommy Robinson), had previously been de-platformed on X but have been given their accounts back since Elon Musk took control of the platform.

"This has resulted in far-right extremists once again being able to reach millions of people with their dangerous and divisive propaganda."

