Ukrainian refugees in Chicago area fearful Trump administration will revoke legal status

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are thousands of Ukrainians who fled their war-torn country and settled safely in the Chicago area.

Now, they live in fear that President Donald Trump's administration make revoke their legal status to be in the country.

There's no shortage of business for Svitlana Iva-Ugryn's law firm. The Ukrainian immigration attorney has been busy fielding calls this week from panicked clients who are worried about their legal status and the threat of deportation under the Trump administration.

"We have to be very careful about what to tell people and not to add to the anxiety," Iva-Ugryn said. "But also, you know, have them prepared."

Panic plagued the Ukrainian community Thursday when Trump said he will make a decision soon on whether he will revoke the temporary legal status of more than 240,000 Ukrainians who fled their country since Russia invaded Ukraine three years ago.....

"We've seen many families, many individuals who came here because they have no place to go back to their houses literally destroyed," Iva-Ugryn said. "And the relocation is also not safe."

If the Trump administration follows through on a planned rollback of protections for Ukrainians, the administration said it is part of a broader effort to strip legal status of all migrants who were allowed to come here legally during President Joe Biden's administration.

SEE ALSO | Zelenskyy calls his Oval Office spat with Trump 'regrettable' and says he's ready to work for peace

"If you're going to deport us to a country that is war torn, at the very least, you can support that country in defending itself," said Zoryana Smozhanyk with the Ukrainian Daughter's Foundation. "That is not what we're seeing on any side of this."

Ukrainians living in Chicago are shocked at the complete reversal of U.S. policy towards Ukraine, especially with Trump falsely claiming Ukraine started the war.

The SelfReliance Association has helped more than 50,000 refugees in the Chicago area. It's mission now is keeping their clients calm.

"We had to keep on going and make sure that all of our clients, we don't share this panic with them, we have to be the source of calm to make sure that we can help them out," said Olena Letko-Sendeha with the SelfReliance Assocation.

Before the president makes any decisions, Ukrainians hope he understands the contributions they have made to the U.S. economy.

"I know people who have gone on to become college teachers here in the US already based on their degrees, who are working at high level, IT companies who are working as HR representatives," Smozhanyk said.

Not only have many Ukrainians been working in United States during the past three years, they also have taken out mortgages, purchased homes and opened businesses.

