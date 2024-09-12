We unboxed the best Pixar gifts from Lego kits to action figures

Pixar Animation Studios has launched some amazing movies, including the latest blockbuster release, Inside Out 2, which shattered box office records. They're also known for the beloved Toy Story franchise and Cars. Each animated movie features relatable three-dimensional characters with distinct personalities, which almost makes them feel like real people. Whether you relate with Anxiety from Inside Out 2 or Buzz Lightyear and Woody from the Toy Story franchise, there's a character that almost everyone adores and loves.

If you're a Pixar fan of any of the movie franchises above, you'll love some of the merch we unboxed in our latest video. From Lego sets to action figures and playsets, we have it all. And, you can shop our favorites from our latest Unboxing right below and join in on the fun.

Best Pixar gifts

Walmart Disney and Pixar Cars NASCAR Lane Change Race Playset $29.97 Shop Now at Walmart

BoxLunch Disney Pixar Cars Lightning McQueen Racing Allover Print T-Shirt $34.90 Shop Now at BoxLunch

Walmart Disney and Pixar Cars GRC Jumping Raceway Playset $39.88 Shop Now at Walmart

Walmart Disney and Pixar Inside Out 2 Shaking with Anxiety Feature Plush $24.97 Shop Now at Walmart

Walmart Disney and Pixar Inside Out 2 It's Okay to Feel Embarrassment Plush $19.97 Shop Now at Walmart

11% off Amazon LEGO|Disney Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes from Pixar $31.13

$34.99 Shop Now at Amazon

Walmart Disney Pixar Toy Story Action Chop Buzz Lightyear Figure $33.49 Shop Now at Walmart

Walmart Disney and Pixar Toy Story Woody Figure $33.49 Shop Now at Walmart

Amazon Concept One Mens Disney Pixar Toy Story Dad Hat $33.49 Shop Now at Amazon

Walmart Disney Pixar Cars NASCAR Die-cast Car & Truck Play Vehicle $5.47 Shop Now at Walmart

Items sold out online may still be available for in-store pickup.

