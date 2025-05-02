Lake County woman accused of beating neighbor, running down street with American flag: sheriff

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 53-year-old unincorporated Lake Villa woman has been arrested and charged after an unprovoked attack on her 72-year-old neighbor, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

About 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the victim was in front of her home in the 37700-block of North Delaby Road, the sheriff's office said.

For no apparent reason, Kristi B. Tyler charged the other woman and attacked her, police said.

Tyler punched the woman's face, knocked her to the ground and continued punching and kicking her while she was on the ground, police said.

Tyler then took the woman's American flag that was on her home and ran down the street with it, police said.

Tyler was taken into custody, and the victim, who was seriously injured, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Tyler was taken to Lake County Jail, and charged with aggravated battery to a victim over 60, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place.

She was due in court Friday morning.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office intended to file a petition to detain Tyler while awaiting trial.

