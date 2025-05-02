Muslim boy Wadee Alfayoumi stabbed to death by landlord Joseph Czuba in October 2023, mother injured

Joseph Czuba to be sentenced in Will County hate crime stabbing of Muslim boy

Joseph Czuba will be sentenced in the unincorporated Plainfield hate crime stabbing of Wadee Alfayoumi and his mother Hanan Shaheen.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The man found guilty in the hate crime murder of a six-year-old boy will be sentenced in Joliet Friday.

Joseph, 73, of Plainfield is was found guilty of killing Wadee Alfayoumi and seriously wounding his mother.

Prosecutors said Czuba, who was the victim's landlord, attacked the mother and son days after the start of the war in Gaza in 2023.

In February, he was convicted of murder and hate crime charges.

Czuba could face life in prison.