Joseph Czuba to be sentenced in Will County hate crime stabbing of Muslim boy

Muslim boy Wadee Alfayoumi stabbed to death by landlord Joseph Czuba in October 2023, mother injured

ByStephanie Wade, Leah Hope, and Tre Ward WLS logo
Friday, May 2, 2025 9:59AM
Man to be sentenced in hate crime stabbing of Will Co. Muslim boy
Joseph Czuba will be sentenced in the unincorporated Plainfield hate crime stabbing of Wadee Alfayoumi and his mother Hanan Shaheen.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The man found guilty in the hate crime murder of a six-year-old boy will be sentenced in Joliet Friday.

Joseph, 73, of Plainfield is was found guilty of killing Wadee Alfayoumi and seriously wounding his mother.

Prosecutors said Czuba, who was the victim's landlord, attacked the mother and son days after the start of the war in Gaza in 2023.

In February, he was convicted of murder and hate crime charges.

RELATED: Will County stabbing, hate crime suspect found guilty on all counts in attack that killed boy

Czuba could face life in prison.

