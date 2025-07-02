Passengers endure scary landing, evacuation after Chicago-bound flight forced to turn around: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Passengers endured a scary landing on Tuesday after a Chicago-bound flight was forced to turn around and head back to St. Louis less than 30 minutes after takeoff.

A Palatine man who was a passenger on the United Airlines flight said a smoke alarm went off.

"It didn't really hit until they started talking about, when we tell you to brace for impact, put your head down between your legs," Dominic Gagliardotto said. "And when they said that I texted my daughter, telling her I'll always love her."

Gagliardotto shared video showing the evacuation process. Firefighters helped people to get down from the aircraft.

Gagliardotto decided to drive back to Chicago.

Flight records show the flight departed for Chicago O'Hare Airport again hours later.

ABC7 reached out to United for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

The video in the player above is ABC7's 24x7 stream. A full report will air at 10 p.m.