Universal Studios Hollywood closes on Wednesday due to fires; Disneyland remains open

As fast-moving brush fires tear through parts of Southern California, local businesses, including popular theme parks, are being impacted.

Universal Studios announced Wednesday that its locations in California, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk, would close for the day due to fire conditions.

FILE - This Aug. 23, 2016 file photo shows the entrance to Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

"We will continue to assess the situation and expect to open for business tomorrow. The safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority," Universal Studios said in a statement on X.

Firefighters are battling a fire in the foothills of Pacific Palisades, a Los Angeles coastal neighborhood. Another brush fire erupted in the evening in the Eaton Canyon area near Altadena, prompting mandatory evacuations. Then late Tuesday night, the Hurst Fire erupted in the Sylmar area.

No fires were burning immediately near Universal City on Wednesday morning. A dramatic brush fire that erupted Tuesday afternoon in the Hollywood Hills was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Is Disneyland impacted by the Los Angeles fires?

Disneyland has not announced any closures due to the fires.

The Disneyland Resort area, which includes Disneyland well as Disney California Adventure Park, is located in Anaheim, about 50 miles south of the Pacific Palisades.

Are other theme parks in California closed due to fires?

So far, other theme parks located in the state -- including Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita and Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park -- have not announced closures or delays due to the fires.

