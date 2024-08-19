UI Health nurses to go on week-long strike Monday as DNC starts

UI Health nurses are going on a week-long strike Monday as the DNC gets underway in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A week-long strike begins Monday for nurses at University of Illinois Health.

Nurses say they are under-staffed and not being paid enough.

Last week, a judge granted a temporary restraining order to keep emergency room and ICU nurses from walking off the job.

There are roughly 1,700 nurses covered as part of this bargaining unit with the Illinois Nurses Association.

The nurses say they've identified priority proposals around safety for nurses and patients, wages that compete with nearby hospitals, and staffing ratios that allow for high quality care conditions.

