University of Illinois shares class of 2024 success rates report

The University of Illinois is out with a new report: 90% of grads were employed before leaving campus last year.

The University of Illinois is out with a new report: 90% of grads were employed before leaving campus last year.

The University of Illinois is out with a new report: 90% of grads were employed before leaving campus last year.

The University of Illinois is out with a new report: 90% of grads were employed before leaving campus last year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Illinois shared results of the undergraduate report of the class of 2024.

The new report found that 90% of graduates were employed before leaving campus last year.

Jenny Neef, the executive director for Career Services at U of I joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the report.

Ninety-one percent of graduates who found jobs participated in an internship of some kind or studied abroad, according to the study.

Also, the average salary for an Illinois graduate was $75,000 last year, with a $5,000 signing bonus, according to the report.

To read more about Illini success stories, click here.