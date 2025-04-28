University of Illinois shares class of 2024 success rates report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Illinois shared results of the undergraduate report of the class of 2024.
The new report found that 90% of graduates were employed before leaving campus last year.
Jenny Neef, the executive director for Career Services at U of I joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the report.
Ninety-one percent of graduates who found jobs participated in an internship of some kind or studied abroad, according to the study.
Also, the average salary for an Illinois graduate was $75,000 last year, with a $5,000 signing bonus, according to the report.
