Unresponsive person pulled from Lake Michigan at Edgewater's Foster Beach: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 3:45AM
An unresponsive person was pulled from Lake Michigan on Monday evening at Foster Beach in Edgewater, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An unresponsive person was pulled from Lake Michigan at a North Side beach on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the person, a male of an unknown age, was pulled from the water at Foster Beach in the Edgewater neighborhood just before 5:45 p.m.

The person was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.

The Chicago Fire Department and CPD were on the scene, and first responders were seen performing CPR on him.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

