Man injured in Uptown shooting runs into elementary school for help, CFD says

An Uptown shooting in Chicago left a man injured on Friday afternoon. He ran into Goudy Elementary School for help, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot near a North Side elementary school on Friday afternoon, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

CFD said a man was shot near West Winona Street and North Winthrop Avenue.

The victim ran into the nearby Goudy Elementary School for help.

Chopper 7 was over the scene.

CFD said the man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

