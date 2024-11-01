Man injured in Uptown shooting runs into elementary school for help, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot near a North Side elementary school on Friday afternoon, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.
CFD said a man was shot near West Winona Street and North Winthrop Avenue.
The victim ran into the nearby Goudy Elementary School for help.
Chopper 7 was over the scene.
CFD said the man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.
Police did not immediately provide further information.
