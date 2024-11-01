24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man injured in Uptown shooting runs into elementary school for help, CFD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, November 1, 2024 10:03PM
Man injured in North Side shooting runs into school for help, CFD says
An Uptown shooting in Chicago left a man injured on Friday afternoon. He ran into Goudy Elementary School for help, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot near a North Side elementary school on Friday afternoon, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

CFD said a man was shot near West Winona Street and North Winthrop Avenue.

The victim ran into the nearby Goudy Elementary School for help.

Chopper 7 was over the scene.

CFD said the man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

