US Department of Education investigating University of Chicago over alleged racial discrimination

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 15, 2025 1:40PM
US Education Dept. investigating U of C over work with The PhD Project
The U.S. Department of Education is investigating whether the University of Chicago's work with The PhD Project violates the Civil Rights Act.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Chicago is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education over alleged racial discrimination.

Dozens of colleges are now under investigation for their work with a group called The PhD Project, which helps PhD candidates of color.

The department says it is looking into whether that violates part of the Civil Rights Act.

In a statement, the University of Chicago said, "The University prohibits unlawful discrimination... and will cooperate with OCR on its investigation."

