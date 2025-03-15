US Department of Education investigating University of Chicago over alleged racial discrimination

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Chicago is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education over alleged racial discrimination.
Dozens of colleges are now under investigation for their work with a group called The PhD Project, which helps PhD candidates of color.
The department says it is looking into whether that violates part of the Civil Rights Act.
In a statement, the University of Chicago said, "The University prohibits unlawful discrimination... and will cooperate with OCR on its investigation."
