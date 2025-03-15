US Department of Education investigating University of Chicago over alleged racial discrimination

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating whether the University of Chicago's work with The PhD Project violates the Civil Rights Act.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Chicago is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education over alleged racial discrimination.

Dozens of colleges are now under investigation for their work with a group called The PhD Project, which helps PhD candidates of color.

The department says it is looking into whether that violates part of the Civil Rights Act.

In a statement, the University of Chicago said, "The University prohibits unlawful discrimination... and will cooperate with OCR on its investigation."

