US Dept. of Education cuts could profoundly impact schools, students: Illinois Education Association

What is the Department of Education, and what happens if Department of Education goes away? The IEA says nearly 1M IL students rely on Title 1 funds.

What is the Department of Education, and what happens if Department of Education goes away? The IEA says nearly 1M IL students rely on Title 1 funds.

What is the Department of Education, and what happens if Department of Education goes away? The IEA says nearly 1M IL students rely on Title 1 funds.

What is the Department of Education, and what happens if Department of Education goes away? The IEA says nearly 1M IL students rely on Title 1 funds.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a resounding rallying cry among parents, educators and students on Tuesday night.

Those who were against U.S. Department of Education cuts are calling them an attack on the futures of American children.

This latest round of layoffs is seen as only the beginning of the end of the DOE.

Security guards in Washington, D.C. locked up the doors at DOE headquarters after nearly half of the agency's employees were cut.

Department officials called it "a streamlining effort." Hundreds of department employees got their official notice by email Tuesday evening.

SEE ALSO | Loan expert breaks down Department of Education's changes on repayment rules for student borrowers

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement, in part, "Today's reduction in force reflects the Department of Education's commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers."

The agency reduction will include consolidating six communication offices across the United States and terminating leases in major cities, like here in Chicago.

The Illinois Education Association said these cuts could have a profound impact on schools in Illinois and the hundreds of thousands of students in the state that rely on the department's programs. That includes possible impacts to Title 1 funding, which the IEA says helps close to 1 million students in the state.

"These are the people that need the assistance, and quite frankly, it's so wrong to take this away," said IEA President Al Llorens.

RELATED | What eliminating the Department of Education could mean for students, schools

The National Parents Union is gearing up for a fight. In a statement, the parents organization said, in part, "Eliminating this critical infrastructure weakens our nation, erodes opportunity, and makes it even harder for families to advocate for the resources and support their children need."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called this a failed test of leadership for President Donald Trump.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton posted a video on social media, saying, "Here in Illinois, we believe education is a fundamental right, and we will keep investing in education, and we will continue to stand up for our children and fight anything that threatens their futures."

In its statement on Tuesday night, the DOE said it will continue to deliver on all statutory programs that fall under its purview, including student loans and funding for students with special needs.

Looking ahead, officials say remaining department employees will be teleworking for safety reasons on Wednesday.

All impacted employees will be put on administrative leave starting March 21. They will get full pay until June 9, including severance or retirement benefits.

READ MORE | What is the Department of Education? Here's a look at some of its key functions