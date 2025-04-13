US State Department working with families of 2 Chicago-area college students arrested in Denmark

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. State Department is working with the families of two Chicago-area college students arrested in Denmark.

The lawyer for the family of Owen Ray said the 19-year-old and a friend were headed back to their hotel on March 30 when there was a dispute with their rideshare driver.

The next day, Ray and his friend were arrested at the airport as they were about to fly home. They remain in custody.

"He's a bright young man," Ray family attorney Jordan Finfer said. "I think he's handling it as well as anyone could, but I think he relayed to his mom, 'you'll never get used to the sound of the jail cell door closing."

The lawyer for Ray's family said he will remain in custody until his trial.

No further information was immediately available.