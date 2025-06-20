Supreme Court rejects Vernon Hills toy companies' push for quick decision on Trump's tariffs

The Supreme Court rejected a push by Vernon Hills, Illinois toy companies Learning Resources and hand2mind for a quick decision on Trump's tariffs.

The Supreme Court rejected a push by Vernon Hills, Illinois toy companies Learning Resources and hand2mind for a quick decision on Trump's tariffs.

The Supreme Court rejected a push by Vernon Hills, Illinois toy companies Learning Resources and hand2mind for a quick decision on Trump's tariffs.

The Supreme Court rejected a push by Vernon Hills, Illinois toy companies Learning Resources and hand2mind for a quick decision on Trump's tariffs.

VERNON HILLS, Ill. -- The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a push from two Illinois toy companies asking for a quick decision on the legality of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Vernon Hills' Learning Resources Inc. and hand2mind, Inc., its sister company, wanted the justices to take up the case soon, rather than let it continue to play out in lower courts. The company argues the tariffs and uncertainty are having a "massive impact" on businesses around the country and the issue needs swift attention from the nation's highest court.

The justices didn't explain their reasoning in the brief order rebuffing the motion to fast-track the issue, but the Supreme Court is typically reluctant to take up cases before lower courts have decided.

An appeals court is set to hear the case in late July.

The company argues that the Republican president illegally imposed tariffs under an emergency powers law, bypassing Congress. It won an early victory in a lower court, but the order is on hold as an appeals court considers a similar ruling putting a broader block on Trump's tariffs. The appeals court has allowed Trump to continue collecting tariffs under the emergency powers law for now.

SEE ALSO | Ruling in Vernon Hills toy company's lawsuit over Trump's tariffs also delayed by appeals court

The Trump administration has defended the tariffs by arguing that the emergency powers law gives the president the authority to regulate imports during national emergencies and that the country's longtime trade deficit qualifies as a national emergency.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.