Usha Vance says husband JD's 'childless cat ladies' comment was a 'quip'

Vice President Kamala Harris is headed into a crucial week that includes her most critical decision yet - choosing a running mate - while keeping that early political momentum alive.

In her first interview since her husband was named former President Donald Trump's running mate, Usha Vance sat down with Fox & Friends where she discussed her husband's "childless cat ladies" comment that has gained attention recently -- calling it a "quip."

"The reality is, JD made a quote - I mean, he made a quip, and he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive," Usha Vance said of the comments her husband made in 2021. "And I just wish sometimes that people would talk about those things and that we would spend a lot less time just sort of going through this three-word phrase or that three-word phrase."

She continued, "What he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in this country, and sometimes our policies are designed in a way that make it even harder."

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, right, with his wife Usha Vance during a rally in his home town of Middletown, Ohio, July 22, 2024. AP Photo/Paul Vernon

In a 2021 interview on Fox News, JD Vance questioned Democratic leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for not having biological children, referring to them as "childless cat ladies."

"We are effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too," Vance said in the 2021 Fox News interview.

Usha Vance added that her husband "would never ever ever want to say something to hurt someone who was trying to have a family who really was struggling with that."

JD Vance has called the comments "sarcastic."

"Let's try to look at the real conversation that he's trying to have and engage with it and understand for those of us who do have families, for the many of us who want to have families, and for whom it's really hard," Usha Vance said on Monday. "What can we do to make it better? What can we do to make it easier to live in 2024?"