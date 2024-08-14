Valor Games Midwest honors veterans with 12th year of Paralympic sport competitions

The Valor Games Midwest is being held in Chicago this week, honoring veterans with a 12th year of Paralympic sport competitions.

The Valor Games Midwest is being held in Chicago this week, honoring veterans with a 12th year of Paralympic sport competitions.

The Valor Games Midwest is being held in Chicago this week, honoring veterans with a 12th year of Paralympic sport competitions.

The Valor Games Midwest is being held in Chicago this week, honoring veterans with a 12th year of Paralympic sport competitions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week, the 12th annual Valor Games is being held in Chicago.

The games provide Paralympic sport competitions for those who served the country.

The Valor Games Midwest is a three-day Paralympic sport competition for veterans and service members with physical, visual, and invisible disabilities.

"Due to the Valor Games, and the other sports class and golden age games, it kept me on the straight and narrow," Navy veteran Don Jackson said.

Jackson said life wasn't easy after serving in the Navy. He developed an addiction to alcohol, but said a bow and arrow has helped keep him sober for over a decade.

"It keeps you focused, and you have to be focused at this course," Jackson said. "Otherwise, it's quite easy for your mind to wander."

All that they've done for us... it's a small part that we do for them to try to give a little bit back. Ricardo Lara, Chicago Park District

In Lincoln Park, minds remained clear.

"Whether it's archery here, whether it's cycling with us, whether it's rowing like we did yesterday at field, you know, all those are opportunities for people to come in and experience something a little different.," said Ricardo Lara with the Chicago Park District.

Lara said the games, along with the equipment, normally costing in the hundreds of dollars, is free of cost to the veterans as it provides some structure for them.

"All that they've done for us, that it's a small part that we do for them to try to give a little bit back," Lara said.

SEE ALSO | Dream Flights honors 4 Batavia veterans with ride in vintage biplane

"It's a challenge, and I love to do that, yeah," Jackson said. "And as you age, you need to keep that body moving."

ABC7's Jasmine Minor took his advice and tried out some archery for herself.

Jackson said practice makes perfect. He hoped "by all means" to come out as a winner in the archery competition.

The Valor Games continue through Thursday, which will include table tennis.