Van carrying passengers involved in Pullman crash at 98th and Cottage Grove

A van was involved in what appeared to be a single car crash in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood at 98th and Cottage Grove Thursday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency responders were at the scene of a crash in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at 98th and Cottage Grove Thursday afternoon. The crash appeared to only involve one van, which looked like it slammed into a tree.

There were multiple ambulances at the scene, as well as Chicago firefighters. Multiple passengers appeared to be sitting on the sidewalk next to the van, being attended to by emergency responders. There was also at least one passenger visible still inside the van.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known. Whether anyone was injured and the extent of any injuries were also not immediately clear.

