Woman charged in carjacking, stabbing of teacher and bystander in Garfield Ridge: CPD

A woman stabbed 2 in a Garfield Ridge carjacking and crash on Rutherford and Mulligan, Chicago police say. Charges are pending, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing two people in a carjacking Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The crime happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the 5100-block of South Rutherford Avenue in the city's Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

A 41-year-old woman was walking to her car when the suspect, who police say is 21-year-old Vanessa Delgado, stabbed her and stole her Nissan Rogue.

Neighbors told ABC7 the victim is a teacher, and she had just started her car to warm it up when the attack happened.

The 41-year-old was stabbed in the chest and bicep. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim ran across the street for help and rang her neighbor's doorbell.

The neighbor did not want to be on camera, but told ABC7 her doorbell camera captured most of the three-minute long attack.

"She rings the doorbell, and she just says, 'call the police I'm getting robbed.' Then, she goes to my next-door neighbor, and, on the camera, you can hear her screaming. She's getting stabbed," the neighbor said.

Minutes after driving off in the Nissan, the suspect crashed into a parked car a few blocks over, in the 5100-block of South Mulligan Avenue.

A 30-year-old man heard the crash, and approached the SUV to try to help, but the suspect stabbed him, too.

He was stabbed in the back. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Witnesses said he is a father who was taking his 2-year-old to daycare.

"She jumped out of the car, and went after him. I think she was also trying to take his vehicle, while he was trying to put his kid in the car and be on his way to work," a witness said.

The man and a neighbor who called 911 detained the attacker until police could get there.

The man's child was unharmed.

Delgado was placed into custody at the scene and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

Delgado is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and vehicular hijacking.

