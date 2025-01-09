Woman allegedly stabs 2 in Garfield Ridge carjacking, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing two people in a carjacking, Chicago police said.

The crime happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the 5100-block of S. Rutherford Avenue in the city's Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

A woman, 41 was walking to her car when a female suspect stabbed her and stole her Nissan Rogue, police said.

The 41-year-old was stabbed in the chest and bicep, she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Minutes after driving off in the Nissan, the suspect crashed into a parked car in the 5100-block of S. Mulligan.

A 30-year-old man heard the crash and approached the SUV.

That's when the suspect allegedly stabbed him in the back. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The suspect was placed into custody at the scene and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

