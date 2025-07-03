Vehicle stolen from West Side gas station with baby inside; suspect arrested, child found: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 36-year-old woman's vehicle was stolen from a gas station with a baby inside Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side, Chicago police said.

CPD said the woman was standing near her vehicle at a gas station in the 1200-block of South Independence Boulevard in Lawndale about 10:40 a.m., when a 38-year-old man got into the vehicle and drove away, with a 7-month-old baby girl in the back seat.

The vehicle has been found, and the man was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.

The baby girl was found in good condition, and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for observation, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.