Large crowd rallies in Humboldt Park as Venezuelans await results in tense presidential election

What's happening in Venezuela? Nicolás Maduro and Edmundo González are competing in the 2024 Venezuelan presidential election.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A celebration got underway in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday night as people await the results of the Venezuelan presidential election.

Video shows the large gathering at Grand and Kedzie.

Earlier Sunday, people rallied downtown as Venezuelans cast their votes.

Whether it is President Nicolás Maduro who is chosen, or his main opponent, former diplomat Edmundo González, the election will have ripple effects throughout the Americas.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin posted about the election on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Venezuelans showed up in huge numbers to vote for a better future. The regime must respect their votes and not steal another election."

Seven-point-seven million Venezuelans have already left the country in search of opportunities abroad.

Many of them have come to the United States, causing a migrant crisis which impacted Chicago when busloads of migrants were sent to the city from the Texas border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.