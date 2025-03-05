Venezuelan man murdered, found in ditch in NW Indiana; suspects arrested in Seattle, police say

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Venezuelan man who was found dead in Northwest Indiana last week has been identified.

Nelson Daniel Ramos-Rivas, a 23-year-old Venezuelan national who lived in Tillamook County, Oregon, was found dead around 9:30 a.m. Friday in a ditch along I-65 near Crown Point, Indiana, police said.

A cleanup crew was working on a highway ramp when they discovered the body, Indiana State Police said.

Ramos-Rivas' death has been ruled a homicide, the Lake County Indiana Coroner's Office said.

Two suspects in the homicide were arrested this week by the by the FBI and the King County Sheriff's Office in Seattle, Washington, Indiana State Police said. Charges are pending in Indiana and the suspect have not yet been identified.

No further information about the murder and the investigation was immediately available.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is trying to contact the relatives of Ramos-Rivas. Anyone with information has been asked to call their office at 219-755-3265.

